Fahmi: There’s evidence of TikTok systematically removing content about Palestine-Isreal conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil today revealed that there is evidence that the social media platform provider, TikTok, has systematically taken down or removed content related to the Palestine-Israel conflict originating from Malaysia.

He said that this was proven after numerous users of the platform complained to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that their content and live broadcasts had been taken down or restricted, including those related to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech during the Malaysia Stands with Palestine Rally last Tuesday.

“For example, there was content on Prime Minister’s speech and several pictures from Gaza...and Tiktok in their feedback said there were violent images. When I looked at the content, the pictures were of a father carrying his lifeless child shrouded in cloth. No blood, nothing gory.

“To me, this doesn’t make sense...I am so mad at TikTok now and we have sent a message to make them understand,” he said after launching the ministry’s Palestinian Humanitarian Fund at Angkasapuri Media City here today.

The fund was initiated in line with the call from the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, for each ministry to raise funds as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Elaborating, Fahmi said he had also asked the MCMC to issue a strong warning to TikTok and organise a meeting to discuss the issue, which was also conveyed to Meta.

“If they want to play around with us, we will take a very very firm stand.

“We don’t want our right to freedom of expression, especially in issues relating to Palestine, to be restricted by irresponsible parties for certain reasons,” he said.

Fahmi added that a meeting with TikTok to convey the government’s position on the matter was held yesterday, and it will be followed by another meeting next week. -Bernama