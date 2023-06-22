Fahmi: UK in trans-pacific accord boost for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The accession of the United Kingdom to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) creates an opportunity for Malaysia to be the digital hub and launchpad for Southeast Asia, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the slogan ‘Malaysia Truly Asia’ can be repositioned as ‘Malaysia through to Asia ‘in the digital realm with the country’s upcoming policies, along with its new administration, political stability and potential for economic growth.

“If we are able to fully harness the potential of the technology sector and turn Malaysia truly into a regional hub, not only as a data centre but for tech companies as well, we will be paving the way for Malaysia to experience a golden digital decade which Insya-Allah Malaysia becoming an ASEAN digital tiger,” he said during the Ministerial Networking Luncheon with Data Centre and Cloud Industry, here today.

Fahmi said UK is a country which focuses on innovation and became the third leading country in the world in terms of innovation after the United States of America and China.

It has been reported that the UK is the first European nation to have the vision and commitment to join the CPTPP.

At the luncheon, about 19 companies under the Data Centre and Cloud Industry cluster were awarded the Malaysia Digital (MD) status since the launch of the national strategic initiative with a total investment of RM59.34 billion and the creation of 952 jobs.

Fahmi also presented the MD status certificate to six companies which have committed a total investment of more than RM12 billion, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), AirTrunk, Equinix, EdgeConneX, K2 Data Centres and Infinaxis Data Center Holdings

Meanwhile, four local companies have also been recognised for their contribution to the data centre, cloud industry and ecosystem development, namely AIMS Data Centre, HeiTech Managed Services (HMS), CSF Advisers and Exabytes.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching; Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and MDEC chief executive officer Mahadhir Aziz were also attended the luncheon.-Bernama