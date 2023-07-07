Fahmi: Unity Govt implements various initiatives to improve people's economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government has implemented various initiatives over the course of seven months to ensure a better economy for the people, including increased allowances, education assistance, internet access, and healthcare.

In a nearly four minutes video on the first series of reports for the government’s first seven months’ performance, the Unity Government’s spokesman Fahmi Fadzil specified the 19 initiatives, encompassing all segments of society, implemented by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Insya-Allah, the Unity Government will continue to ensure that the people of Malaysia receive more benefits through other initiatives to be announced later,” said Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications and Digital.

The implemented initiatives include improvements to existing assistance programmes and the introduction of new initiatives aimed at reducing the economic burden of the people.

Following are the 19 initiatives implemented by the Unity Government so far.

●Living Allowance (ESH) for Public Service Department (PSD) scholars increased from RM1,000 per month to RM1,100 per month.

●Schooling Assistance increased to RM150 from RM100 previously.

●Free-ride pass for students and persons with disabilities (PwD) using Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) services.

●Free-of-charge application for UPU Online compared to RM15 previously.

●E-wallet for youth (eBeliaRahmah) increased from RM150 to RM200.

●Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR), rebranded as Rahmah Cash Aid (STR), increased to up to RM2,500 from only up to RM1,800 previously.

●Release of 130,000 individuals from the bankruptcy list.

●Increased allowance for 35,000 KAFA teachers to RM1,100 per month, compared to the previous RM1,000 per month.

●Aid for Imam, bilal, tok siak, noja, marbut, KAFA and takmir teachers increased to RM600 from only RM500 previously.

●Aidilfitri assistance for civil servants increased from RM500 to RM700.

●Aidilfitri assistance for government pensioners increased from RM250 to RM350.

●The B40 group enjoys a discounted broadband internet price of RM69 per month through the ●Unity Package, compared to the previous RM89 per month.

●Introduction of free medical services at selected private clinics (MADANI Medical Scheme) and affordable insurance and takaful with a minimum monthly premium of RM5 (RAHMAH ●Insurance Package and RAHMAH Takaful Package).

●Introduction of special-priced cooked meals for as low as RM5 through Menu RAHMAH.

●Discounts of up to 30 per cent for raw and daily necessities through the MADANI Sales.

●Monsoon aid for farmers increased from RM600 to RM800.

●Introduction of special Aidilfitri assistance for padi farmers, fishermen, and planters amounting to RM200.

●For the first time, padi farmers receive additional aid of RM250 per person from the distribution of the RM60 million contribution from Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas).

●For the first time, 30 per cent of Bernas' profits are directly given to padi farmers, in addition to the monthly RM200 assistance for three months, as well as subsidies and incentives for padi prices, fertilizer and seeds. -Bernama