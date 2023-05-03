Fahmi: Up to Finas, MCMC to act on ‘Mentega Terbang’ film

SHAH ALAM: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today that the ministry is leaving it to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action over the controversial film ‘Mentega Terbang’.

He said Finas was now investigating the film for possible breach of regulations in its production.

“It involves whether there was a licence for its filming and production, and I’m leaving it to Finas to conduct the investigation.

“If any action needs to be taken, I believe the authorities will do the needful,” he told a press conference after a ceremony to hand over ‘Perantisiswa’ tablets and launch MYDIGITAL.KKD at Universiti Teknologi Mara here.

Clips of the film have gone viral showing the main character named Aisyah openly asking her non-Muslim friend to give her pork to eat, and Aisyah’s father allowing her to renounce Islam and embrace another religion.

These recordings have raised the ire of netizens who wondered how the film could be allowed for public viewing.

Fahmi also questioned why the previous administration did not take action when the film first surfaced on social media in 2021.

“This film was first screened in 2021. Who was running the country then? Why no action was taken then? Where was the team who lodged reports now? Where were they at that time? Why didn’t they scrutinise (the film)?” he said.

He reminded all film publishers and producers to abide by guidelines on film production set by Finas and the Film Censorship Board.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar had earlier directed the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to send a report to MCMC after finding that the film had violated the Islamic creed. - Bernama