Fahmi urges MDEC to moot collaboration with Korean tech giant Naver Corp

SEOUL: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has been urged to engage and collaborate with Naver Corporation, a global technology company based in South Korea.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is currently on a working visit to South Korea until Sept 8, said the collaboration should include the cloud computing sector and cloud-related services in Malaysia.

“After showing some areas and technologies developed by the Naver company, we held a little discussion, among other things, related to cloud computing services and cloud services that are available.

“I would like to ask MDEC to discuss with Naver, find a way to invite them to come to Malaysia and see what opportunities there are in terms of collaboration with agencies in Malaysia,” he told Bernama.

Fahmi said so far, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have started cooperation with Naver in several matters.

“I would also like to ask MDEC to hold a meeting with Naver and discuss areas that can be worked on together,” he added.

Earlier, Fahmi spent more than an hour visiting the tech giant’s newly built headquarters, Naver 1784, in Seongnam, near here.

He also held a discussion with Naver Cloud’s chief executive officer (CEO) Kim Yuwon and his management team.

The entourage included TM group CEO Amar Huzaimi Md Deris and MCMC chief legal officer Noor Syahira Surya Noordin.

Naver is a global tech platform that enables wide access to advanced technologies for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), creators and partners.

The new 1784 office building was designed with a sustainable and standardised system to ensure a safe work environment with eco-friendly infrastructure. -Bernama