Fahmi: ‘Wallahi, Wabillahi, Watallahi’ phrase not used in MP swearing-in ceremonies

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) has clarified that the phrase ‘Wallahi, Wabillahi, Watallahi’ has not been used in the swearing-in ceremony of Members of Parliament (MPs), not only for this term but also for previous terms.

In a video posted on TikTok, Fahmi said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul also said that it was not stated in the Standing Orders of the meeting.

To check the claim, which was raised by Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, he reviewed the swearing-in ceremonies of MPs that had taken place involving Shahidan, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last year, Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (2018), Marang MP Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (2013) and Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat last Tuesday.

“It is clear that there has been no mention of the phrase ‘Wallahi, Wabillahi, Watallahi’ (swearing by Allah) in the swearing-in ceremonies of MPs, not only for this term but also for previous terms.

“Datuk Seri Shahidan, stop making provocations in Parliament with statements that are not based on facts, especially when it has been proven that you, as an MP, did not utter the phrase you mentioned,” he said.

Yesterday, a clip showing Shahidan asking for an explanation on the ‘Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi’ phrase which was not mentioned by Suhaizan, who is also Johor Parti Amanah Negara vice chairman, when taking his oath of office went viral on social media.

Fahmi also reminded the public to verify information that they receive through social media platforms before spreading them. -Bernama