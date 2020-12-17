Failure to record personal details tops MCO violations - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Failure to provide and record customer details was the top offence with 88 individuals charged for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said they were among 196 individuals detained and issued compounds yesterday, followed by the offence of not wearing face masks (86), failing to comply with physical distancing (eight) and others (14).

Meanwhile, in an operation code named Op Benteng yesterday, he said 59 illegal immigrants were arrested and three land vehicles were seized.

“The government will take stern action against those who try to enter through the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border control, especially in the rat routes,“ he said in a statement today.

He said enforcement personnel had also inspected 24 construction sites nationwide and out of that number, 22 construction sites complied with the SOPs while two construction sites were not in operation.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 87,522 individuals had returned to Malaysia from overseas since July 24 until yesterday and were housed in 76 hotels and 17 public training institutes (ILA).

“Of that number, 9,004 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 532 individuals have been sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 77,986 individuals have been allowed to return home,“ he said. -Bernama