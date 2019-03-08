Fair consideration for proposal to reclaim settlers children’s land from FGV: Azmin

KOTA BARU: The federal government is prepared to give fair consideration to the proposal by the National Felda Settlers’ Children’s Association (Anak) for Felda to reclaim the 320,000ha of land leased to FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV).

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix), however, said the proposal should be scrutinised before the government made its final decision.

“The government needs to look into all aspects of the lease, the reclaiming costs, the terms of the contract and whether the contract can be terminated.

“Basically, we agreed with Anak’s proposal, but there are many aspects that need scrutinisation and legal consultation,” he told reporters after chairing the Kelantan State Action Council (MTNg) meeting yesterday.

Azmin said whatever the decision, the Pakatan Harapan government was serious in ensuring the wellbeing of Felda settlers.

Yesterday, Anak chairman Datuk Mazlan Aliman proposed to the government to reclaim Felda assets leased to FGV in an effort to revive the agency.

He said Felda could do so as the largest shareholder in FGV and the 320,000ha of land, along with 68 oil palm processing plants, if reclaimed, could earn the agency up to RM1 billion a year. — Bernama