‘No such thing as police permit for gambling rings’

KUALA LUMPUR: Illegal gambling syndicates attempting to attract more clients are making false claims that their activities are legal and permitted by the authorities.

Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan, who refuted the claims and name-dropping by the syndicates in various channels implicating police officers, said it was an attempt by operators to mislead people that their gambling activities were safe and would not land them in trouble.

He said subsequently, police launched an all-out operation against online and traditional gambling activities nationwide between Jan 15 and Feb 2.

Abdul Jalil said about 900 raids were conducted and over 1,600 people comprising both men and women were arrested for their involvement in promoting and participating in illegal gambling activities.

Police also seized over RM350,000 and about 2,500 computers, cellphones and other gambling devices in the raids.

He also said Selangor topped the list with the highest number of raids and arrests.

“The authorities, including police, have never issued any permits for gambling activities. Such claims are lies and untrue. We warn the syndicates to stop making up such claims,” Abdul Jalil said at a press conference in Bukit Aman.

He said police were working closely with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission to shut down gambling websites that were luring gamblers.

“Often, when these websites are blocked, the syndicates will create new ones soon after,” he said.

On the involvement of police personnel with gambling syndicates, Abdul Jalil said the CID was working closely with the police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department to monitor them and take necessary action.

“Eradicating online gambling is a challenge for police. This is due to high demand by players as it is convenient and can be accessed even with a cellphone. We urge those who have family members involved in such activities to advise them to stay away from this menace. It is detrimental to them and the nation,” he said.