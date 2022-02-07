Fairytale start with debut novel

PETALING JAYA: To win an award with your debut book is an achievement, and Malaysian author Karina Robles Bahrin (pix) did just that when she landed the Epigram Books Fiction Prize 2022.

Her first novel The Accidental Malay received top billing from judges and bested three other finalists from Singapore, winning her S$25,000 (RM77,777.50) in prize money.

Karina said she was very excited when she found out she was the winner of the prize.

“It’s not only a huge honour, but given that this is my first novel, I certainly didn’t expect to get this far,” she told theSun.

Her book focuses on the main character, Jasmine Leong, a driven workaholic aiming to become the next chief executive at a bak kua company owned by the Leong clan.

However, her life’s goal comes into dispute when she discovers that she is actually Malay.

Set in Malaysia, Karina’s novel examines the human cost of a country’s racial policies and paints the picture of a woman unwilling to accept the reality fate had designated her.

“In Malaysia, race and religion are very much entwined in our national dialogue and policies. There’s almost no separation of these things from the state, especially if you are Malay,” she said.

“All Malays must be Muslim, and you are Malay as long as one of your parents is one.”

When asked what inspired her to write, she said she was an avid reader when she was young, and has been writing for as long as she can remember.

“Writing fiction however, and in particular a full-length novel, is actually a childhood ambition. But you know, life gets in the way, and it took me this long before I finally accomplished it,” she said.

Nanyang Technological University professor Shirley Chew, who was on the judging panel, reportedly described Karina’s novel as “an intelligent, well-crafted and significant work”.

“The narrative movement and structure of the novel are constructed with a sharp sense of the dramatic. This is ably helped by a prose that is lively, with flashes of wit,” she said.

With every journey comes certain setbacks, naysayers and hurdles. However, for Karina, she was lucky to have parents who always supported her and her siblings in anything they wanted to do.

“The thing is, writing is actually a very solitary thing. So, in reality, even if people tried to stop you from doing it, they really can’t.”

She added that as far as writing is concerned, this prize was her proudest achievement so far.

“I am now looking forward to the rest of the publication process and the eventual launch of the book later this year,” she said.

Apart from writing a novel, Karina also finds time to manage a hotel, restaurant, a farm and a community story-telling initiative in Langkawi.

“Suatukala is a volunteer-based community initiative that I set up with some friends about five years ago.

“Our aim is to promote story-telling in any form among youths and children in Langkawi,” she said.

“Through the years, we have conducted various workshops for children and even a couple of small festivals.

“Last year, we staged an all-female musical theatre production based on the legend of Mahsuri.

“The show featured talents from Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi,” she added.