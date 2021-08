KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) and PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad are among the fresh faces who have been entrusted to join the new cabinet line-up under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri when announcing the line-up today said Ahmad Faizal who is also Tambun member of Parliament (MP) was appointed as the Youth and Sports Minister, while Idris who is a former Bukit Gantang MP would hold the post of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

Another new face in the Cabinet is former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s son and Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa who was appointed as the Deputy Finance Minister II.

Three former ministers during the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) time made a comeback, namely Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who will now be heading the Federal Territories Ministry, Tan Sri Noh Omar as Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister and Datuk Seri Mahadzir Khalid appointed as the new Rural Development Minister.

Ismail Sabri described his results-oriented Cabinet line-up as a management team that will work with the people.

Other fresh faces are Pasir Puteh MP Nik Zawawi Salleh who was named Agriculture and Food Industry Deputy Minister II and Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias ​​who was appointed as Federal Territories Deputy Minister.

Meanwhile, four former ministers from the previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration under former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were not reappointed.

They were Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Md Redzuan Md Yusof who previously held the portfolio of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) and Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah who previously headed the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Also dropped were Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Dr Khairuddin Aman Razali who was Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister and Senator Datuk Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who was previously Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

Deputy ministers who were not reappointed were Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakeri who was previously Deputy Finance Minister I, Datuk Dr Jefrrey Kitingan (Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister), Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (National Unity Deputy Minister) and Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (Agriculture and Food Industry Deputy Minister II). -Bernama