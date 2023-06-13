Faizal Tahir to hold first solo concert in September

PETALING JAYA: Singer-composer Ahmad Faizal Mohammad Tahir, more commonly known as Faizal Tahir is set to hold his first solo concert ‘Aku Faizal Tahir: Live In Kuala Lumpur’ on Sept 2 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, here, 17 years after making his foray into the local entertainment scene.

Faizal, 45, said the concert was an appreciation for his fans that have always supported his career throughout the years.

“I think it is the best time, after being persuaded for a long time by the management to perform in a solo concert. I think this is a sign that people still want to hear me sing.

“When I was promoting songs, especially on social media, there were many comments from fans asking me to do a solo concert. The management collected those comments and showed them to me,“ he said in a press conference to announce the concert, here, today.

The Kuala Lumpur native said the concert would feature several segments to highlight the evolution of his career and artistic journey.

“This concert is not merely for entertainment, rather I want to share something good and positive about life, especially my own experience in overcoming challenges in the industry.

“I want people to go home after the concert feeling that they have gained something useful for themselves,“ he said.

To show his gratitude to fans and people who have boosted his music career, Faizal will re-record his award-winning song, Sampai Syurga.

“I will also perform 23 songs and a medley of songs from five albums such as Mahakarya Cinta, Bencinta, Assalamualaikum and Ragaman,“ he said, promising to give his best performance.

Tickets are priced at RM488, RM588 and RM688 and can be purchased at www.jiotix.asia or via Whatsapp at 0115100311. - Bernama