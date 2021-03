KUCHING: Those involved in selling and buying fake Covid-19 test results are not actually outsmarting the system but are putting the whole community at risk, said Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Kian.

He said those involved in such acts are not only putting themselves in danger but also their family, friends, fellow workers, community and Sarawak at risk.

“Let justice be served on those buyers and sellers with evil intentions. Do not put the entire society into danger for the sake of convenience,” he said in his social media posting here today.

Yesterday, eleven men were detained in Sarawak to facilitate investigations into two reports on fake Covid-19 Real-Time Reverse-Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) results.

Sarawak Commercial CID chief Supt Maria Rasid said the two police reports were lodged by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, on March 3 and 8.

She said a private clinic was also investigated on suspicion of being involved in the falsification of the Covid-19 RT-PCR test results with offers of RM50 to RM100 payment for each document.- Bernama