PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is facing the most toxic and vicious political landscape in the nation’s history, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP adviser said the attacks on a deputy minister over his academic credentials have now turned into a witch-hunt of politicians over their university degrees.

“It is not that lies and falsehoods had not been employed at all in Malaysian politics in the past, but we have never plumbed so low a depth as after the post-14th General Election,“ he said in a statement.

“If Malaysian politics was as toxic and vicious in the past as now, my LLB (Hons) degree would have been raised as an issue – in the way that Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, whether minister or deputy minister, are now being questioned about their academic qualifications, whether with or without basis.

“I must thank my lucky stars that I was not questioned about my LLB (Hons) degree and asked to prove my credentials, as it would be quite a bother to do so – as I do not know where is my LLB (Hons) certificate.”

Lim said this witch-hunt by the opposition parties is to ensure their survival after devastation in the 14th General Election.

“This is because the ‘great’ parties of the past, Umno, MCA, Gerakan and PAS, which had bestrode the political landscape in the country for decades, are now fighting a battle of survival after being decimated or suffered unprecedented electoral setbacks in the 14th General Election,“ added the MP for Iskandar Puteri.