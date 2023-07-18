Fake documents: Myanmar refugee’s one-man op busted

PUTRAJAYA: A Myanmar national, who sold forged documents to rake in a profit of RM360,000 a year, finally came to an end when the suspect was arrested by the Immigration Department (JIM) on July 13 (Thursday).

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh (pix) said the individual in his 30s was arrested at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur by a team from JIM’s Intelligence and Special Operations Division while on his way to deliver fake Temporary Work Visit Passes (PLKS) to clients.

As a result of the team’s inspection of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card-holder, they found several fake documents such as two PLKS stickers and a Myanmar passport in the suspect’s bag.

Also found was RM26,000 in cash in a Honda CRV car believed to belong to the suspect, said Ruslin at the Immigration Department’s 2023 Meet the Client’s Day (HBPJIM) programme here today.

Following the man’s arrest, Ruslin said the operations team was led to a residence in Sentul believed to be the base for the counterfeit activity and seized a computer used for the process of forging documents.

Also found were 26 UNHCR cards, two Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) cards, eight Myanmar passports, one Myanmar international driving licence and RM1,500 in cash.

Ruslin said initial investigations showed the suspect had been running the counterfeit service since the country implemented the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020 by targeting Myanmar and Bangladeshi citizens who had problems related to travel documents.

The suspect was said to be promoting his clandestine service through the Whatsapp application by offering a number of document forgery services such as international passports, PLKS, UNHCR cards, CIDB cards, marriage certificate cards and international driving licences.

“The estimated service fee he charged was between RM200 and RM1,000,” he said.

Ruslin said the suspect was now detained at the Putrajaya Immigration Detention Centre for 14 days for investigation. - Bernama