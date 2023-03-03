Fake ICs: 27 Indonesians get three months’ jail, two fined

PETALING JAYA: A total of 27 Indonesians were sentenced to three months in prison while two others were fined RM2,000 and RM3,000 in three Magistrates’ Courts here yesterday after they pleaded guilty to possessing fake identity cards, last month.

The individuals aged between 19 and 70 years entered the plea when the charge was read out to them before Magistrates Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapa, Zhafran Rahim Hamzah and Muhammad Iskandar Zainol.

They were ordered to serve their sentence starting from the date of arrest on Feb 27.

Two other accused Kasmira Pirman was fined RM3,000 in default three months in prison, while Suriati Abu Tahir was fined RM2,000 or two months in prison.

The charge against them, all factory workers, was framed under Regulation 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 which provides for a maximum prison sentence of three years or a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both.

They were charged with committing the offence at Puchong Industrial Park, Section 6 here, at 10.30am on Feb 27.

Earlier the media reported that 29 foreigners were arrested for using fake identity cards belonging to others in a raid in Puchong. - Bernama