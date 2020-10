CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today warned of stern action against those involved in spreading false news alleging that 13 Cabinet ministers had been infected with Covid-19.

MCMC said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had refuted the claim in his daily press conference apart from the rebuttal statement published in the Sebenarnya.my portal.

The commission in a media statement today said stern action could be taken by the Royal Malaysian Police and the MCMC under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the offence.

“The MCMC hereby warns the public against spreading false news and to always be wary of the spread of dubious information and news,” it said.

The Commission said the public could verify any information or news items at Sebenarnya.my portal or its Telegram app https://t.me/sebenarnyamy and channel all fake news via https://sebenarnya.my/salur/. — Bernama