Fake news, online provocations dropped after GE15 campaign period

PUTRAJAYA: The dissemination of fake and provocative news online has dropped since the end of the campaign period for the 15th General Election (GE15), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said.

MCMC interim chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din said MCMC also cooperated with platform providers to remove provocative content.

“Until now, 101 provocative posts have been reported and all of them have been taken down.

“MCMC appreciates the cooperation of TikTok and Instagram for their speed in taking down all the content that has been reported to them,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Salim said MCMC will take stern action against individuals who repost old content that has been taken down or accounts that have been deleted.

He said based on reports up to Nov 23, the cyber task force of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and MCMC had received 36 complaints from the public and 20 of them had been resolved through administrative action, either through the removal of the content or denials on the sebenarnya.my portal.

“A total of 12 investigation papers have been opened and the investigation process is ongoing, including identifying those involved. Any sharing of false, offensive and threatening content is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998,“ he said.

He said individuals found guilty could be fined a maximum of RM50,000 or imprisoned for a year or both.

MCMC called on the public to respect differences in views as well as accept the diversity and inclusiveness of the multi-racial society in Malaysia.

He said the public can file a complaint if they come across any seditious, provocative or offensive content on religion, the royal institution and race, through the MCMC Complaints portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/; complaint line: 1800-188-030; WhatsApp at 016 2206 262 and email at aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my.

The public can also channel information or report fake news through the link https://sebenarnya.my/salur/.