Fake patients and medical reports among tactics to dupe Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has found that syndicates have resorted to changing patients and altering medical reports as among the modus operandi to put in false claims.

Its chief executive, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed (pix) said the tactics were believed carried out by masterminds such as insurance agents merely to ensure Socso contributors received various benefits such as temporary disablement, permanent disablement and invalidity pensions claims.

He said these fake claim masterminds were believed to be still active in Johor Baru and Klang, Selangor and they guarantee the claims made by Socso contributors would be successful if handled by them.

“They (masterminds) duped contributors by saying they are middlemen who could guarantee obtaining their claims from Socso and the masterminds would charge between RM15,000 to RM20,000 for their effort,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference on the arrest of masterminds found deceiving Socso funds by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today.

Dr Mohammed Azman said there were 415 cases of false claims detected by the organisation from 2017 to 2019 involving losses amounting to RM26 million and if the false claims were successful, the losses would run up to RM68 million.

“We managed to detect some of the cases while some are still under investigation by police and MACC,” he said.

Dr Mohammed Azman stressed that Socso did not appoint any representatives or agents to facilitate claims nor promise claim approval by Socso.

“I wish to tell all Socso contributors that if they want to make claims, please go to any Socso offices and claim processing is free.

“If there are quarters who have engaged or paid agents or masterminds, please come forward to provide us the information for actions to be taken. We at Socso are very serious about eradicating such activities,” he added.

In this regard, Dr Mohammed Azman also confirmed the arrest of three family members believed to be the masterminds of a Socso claim syndicate.

The suspects aged between 35 and 67 were detained by MACC on Monday after giving their statements in Putrajaya.

However, Dr Mohammed Azman declined to comment further as the arrests were still under investigation. - Bernama