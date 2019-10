KUALA LUMPUR: Fake UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) cards and MyRC identity cards are selling for RM200 jointly.

This was among the admissions made by 177 illegal immigrants arrested in raids conducted by the Immigration Department on residences across Klang on Tuesday, said director Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) in a statement today.

The majority of the illegals aged between 20 and their fifties, comprised Bangladesh and Indonesian nationals, while the remainder were nationals from Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka.

Khairul Dzaimee said the foreigners were arrested for several offences including the failure to possess necessary documentation and for overstaying, pursuant to the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passports Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

They have been detained at the Bukit Jalil immigration detention depot for further investigations.

The director also announced that from Jan 1 to Oct 23 this year, a total of 170,808 individuals were checked during enforcement operations conducted across the country, with 43,476 illegals arrested, along with 1,086 employers.

Indonesians comprised the largest group detained, followed by Bangladesh nationals, while the remainder was from various other countries. — Bernama