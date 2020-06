KUALA TERENGGANU: A former director of a research institute was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to facilitate investigation in a false claim case.

According to a source, the suspect would be brought to the Kuala Terengganu magistrate’s court tomorrow for a remand order.

The suspect, in the 50s, was believed to have abetted in submitting false claims, worth RM70,000, for work conducted at the institute in 2018.

The suspect was arrested at about 10am today together with three others, who are from a supply company.

Terengganu MACC director Ruslan Che Amad, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, but declined to elaborate. - Bernama