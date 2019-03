ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded four people, including a principal assistant director of a government department on suspicion of making false claims amounting to RM1.2 million.

Alor Star Magistrate’s court Assistant Registrar Rashidah Azmi issued the remand order for the three male contractors aged between 34 and 43, and the female civil servant, 41, until this Thursday to assist in the investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

It is understood that all the suspects were detained at between 5pm to 5.30pm yesterday in their homes in Alor Star, after they were suspected to have made false claims relating to supplies and services to the Tourism Ministry amounting to RM1.2 million, in connection to a tourism programme in Langkawi.

Payment for the claims were allegedly made between 2014 and 2016, but the work was never done.

It was also understood that the civil servant had allegedly committed the offence while attached to a government department in the state.

Meanwhile, when contacted, state MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd. Manap, confirmed the arrests of the four suspects. — Bernama