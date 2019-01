IPOH: A businessman who is already facing 22 charges of making false claims on Goods and Services Tax refunds amounting to more than RM1 million, was slapped with 224 additional charges of the same in the Sessions Court here today.

Loo Peng Wah, 52, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read out to him in Mandarin before Judge Azman Abu Hassan. The chargesheet was 11cm thick.

The total amount for the new charges was RM19 million. The tax period was from November 2015 to May 2016 and the offences were allegedly committed in Taman Ipoh Permai here.

The court set bail at RM500,000 in one surety for the charges which must be settled by tomorrow and fixed March 1 for re-mention.

Customs Department prosecuting officer S. Thanganatchya appeared for the prosecution while Loo was represented by lawyers Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed and Chan Choon Yew.

The accused is looking at imprisonment up to five years and fined 20 times the amount of tax claimed, if convicted. — Bernama