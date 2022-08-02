False claims: Former government agency director, senior official nabbed

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a former director and a senior official of a government agency for allegedly submitting false claims amounting to more than RM175,000 and soliciting almost RM60,000 in bribes from a contractor.

According to an MACC source, the two men, aged 44 and 50, were detained at 12.30 pm after they came to the Kota Kinabalu MACC office here to give their statement on the case.

The two suspects were believed to have used the licences of several companies to make false claims regarding the supply of food and drinks amounting to more than RM175,000.

The former director was also believed to have received a monthly payment of more than RM60,000 from a contractor from 2017 to 2019.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspects would be brought to the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application. - Bernama