False claims: MACC nabs five security agency officers, company manager

KUALA LUMPUR: Five national security agency officers and a company manager have been arrested for allegedly making false claims and bribery involving the supply of firearms worth over RM550,000.

Sources said they were detained at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here at 10 pm yesterday.

“The suspects, in their 30s and 40s, are believed to have been involved in making false claims of non-existent supply last year,” the sources said.

Five of the suspects have been remanded for seven days until Aug 2 while another suspect was released on MACC bail because of health issues.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Mohamad Fauzi Husin confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama