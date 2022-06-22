False claims on RM300 mln projects: Four suspects released on MACC bail

KUALA TERENGGANU: Four individuals who were recently arrested on suspicion of making false claims over development projects worth over RM300 million on the East Coast, have been released on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail.

The lawyer representing the four suspects, Vivek Sukumaran, said they were all released after the six-day remand order on them ended today.

“The case is still being investigated. The remand was not extended as all of them, aged between 28 and 48, had given full cooperation to the MACC.

“I hope all quarters will stop making speculations. Just give room to the MACC to complete their investigation,” he told reporters here today.

Last Friday, Bernama reported that a managing director of a government-linked company involved in real estate, was among the four individuals arrested on alleged involvement in making false claims involving development projects worth over RM300 million on the East Coast.

The three others were a company director, a project manager and an architect. — Bernama