False claims on tilapia being unsafe for consumption: DOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) today informed that the hype about tilapia fish being unsafe to eat and can cause diseases such as cancer is false.

DOF in a statement today said tilapia is raised with feeding formula using protein sources from fish and plants.

Besides genetically modified (GM) soya and corn to reduce the use of fish meal are also used and have been approved by Norwegian and European Union authorities.

“This plant feed is widely used in the feed formula of salmon, tilapia and carp. There are no specific reports related to the negative effects on humans who eat tilapia fish that have been fed with GM soya or corn by FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization), CODEX and USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration).

“CODEX, WHO and FDA as responsible organisations, aware of the effects and consequences if tilapia fish is not safe for consumers,“ said the statement.

Regarding the claim that tilapia is a boneless and skinless fish, DOF said it is baseless as there are countries like Brazil that use tilapia skin to make wallets, straps, wallets and shoes.

The claim that tilapia contains dioxin, which is a byproduct formed through a chemical process, the statement said it is formed in natural occurrences such as volcanic eruptions and forest fires.

“Fish raised in water contaminated with this substance will cause it to accumulate in the fish, regardless of whether it is tilapia or other types of fish. Therefore, the selection of livestock areas which are free from these chemicals, is important to prevent them from being contaminated by such toxic elements.

“The Department of Fisheries has also monitored 200 aquaculture farms that have myGAP and disease control certificates to guarantee the quality of the country’s aquaculture production,“ according to the statement.

Fisheries director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain in a statement also advised the public not to be easily influenced by fake news and stressed that it could affect the country’s aquaculture industry.

The total tilapia fish production for 2021 was 37,609 tonnes which contributes RM380 million to the national revenue. - Bernama