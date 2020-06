RECENT reports of foreign workers found forging Covid-19 test results have prompted employers to raise their guard.

Now, foreign workers who offer to go for novel coronavirus swab tests on their own or job-seeking migrant workers who come with Covid-19 test results should set employers’ alarm bells ringing.

According to a report in Nanyang Siang Pau yesterday, many doubtful bosses who took the effort to verify these documents, which stated these workers had tested negative for Covid-19, found out that their documents had been forged.

Police have uncovered a syndicate selling forged Covid-19 test results to foreign workers, much to the concern of employers who depend on foreign workers.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said Covid-19 tests for employees prior to resumption of work are arranged by employers, adding that something is not right should any employee does it on his own.

He added since the government does not allow foreign workers to be brought in at the moment, any foreign worker who shows up for a job with a Covid-19 test result is most likely an illegal migrant.

Shamsuddin told the vernacular daily this when asked to comment on reports that police had detected cases of foreign workers seeking employment in Kuala Lumpur using fake Covid-19 test results that they had bought.

He said currently, priority for coronavirus tests in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are given to the construction industry and security guard services.

The tests are carried out free of charge at Socso-appointed clinics or labs, he said, adding that Socso would advise those (workers) who could not wait to approach private labs accredited by the Health Ministry for the test.

“Fees for the tests, other than those done at Socso-appointed clinics and labs, will be borne by either the employers or employees,” he said, adding the authorities concerned should act against those caught using forged test results as well as the syndicate behind it.