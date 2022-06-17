False claims: Property GLC MD among four individuals held by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The managing director of a property development government-linked company (GLC) was among four individuals detained suspected of abetting in false claims relating to a development project on the East Coast worth RM300 million.

The three other individuals detained were a company director, project manager and architect of a contractor and consultancy company.

According to a source of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), all the suspects remanded were aged between 28 and 48.

“Three of them were held at the Terengganu MACC office while another was from a house in the federal capital on Thursday (June 16, 2022) at about 12 noon.

“All suspects are now remanded for six days from today until June 22 after Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood allowed the remand application by MACC at Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court today,” the source told Bernama.

Meanwhile, MACC senior investigation director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest of the suspects. — Bernama