SANDAKAN: Fake news that a Covid-19 vaccine will be available soon that went viral on social media is believed to be one of the reasons that many Sandakan residents chose not to undergo free Covid-19 screenings.

Sandakan District Disaster Operations Control Centre deputy chairman ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin advised the public not to believe such news and instead always listen to the authorities by undergoing Covid-19 screenings.

“Do not believe in fake news that tells the public not to go for screenings (because) there will be a vaccine soon... this (fake news) distracts the public.

“If there are complaints about fake news, we (the police) will conduct an investigation to discover what their motives are to spread such lies,” he said yesterday.

According to Azhar, the Health Ministry, together with other agencies, remain committed to conducting free screenings daily since the Conditional Movement Control Order was enforced on Oct 9.

He said the public must take this opportunity to go for the free screenings and assist frontliners who are working hard to curb the spread of Covid-19.-Bernama