False tsunami alert likely due to technical glitches - MetMalaysia

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) clarifies that it has not issued any tsunami warning or advisory at this time after the Malaysian National Tsunami Early Warning System (SAATNM) siren went off in Kota Belud, Sabah early this morning.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said that the activation of the SAATNM siren in the Imam Haji Mustapah Mosque, Kota Belud was likely due to technical glitches.

“...appropriate actions are being taken. MetMalaysia apologises for any confusion and inconvenience caused by this incident,” the statement said.

The public can obtain accurate information related to earthquakes and tsunamis through MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my, the myCuaca mobile app, MetMalaysia’s official social media sites and the hotline at 1-300-221638.-Bernama