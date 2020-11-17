Falsifying border stamps: 23 brought to Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for remand proceedings

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 23 individuals, 19 men and four women, including enforcement personnel of a government department were brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning for remand proceedings, believed to be in connection with falsifying travel document border stamps.

Some of them were brought in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission bus while the others in cars which arrived at the court compound at around 10am.

All of them, who were wearing MACC orange garb, were then brought to the first floor of the court for the remand process.

They also donned face masks and had their temperature checked as a Covid-19 precautionary measure.

It is understood several others in Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu will also be brought to courts today for remand proceedings to assist investigations in connection with falsifying travel document border stamps. — Bernama