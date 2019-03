IPOH: A former director of a scrap metal company was jailed two weeks and fined RM24,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to six charges of falsifying weighing slips.

Sessions judge S. Indera Nehru also imposed a six months jail on Thai Wai Kuan, 51, if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheets, Thai was indicted for falsifying documents, namely, weighing slips of Syarikat Siputeh Sawit Sdn Bhd for the purpose of cheating Syarikat Camfill Farr Malaysia.

He was charged with committing the offence at the office of Strategic Metalpac Sdn Bhd here, between 2011 until 2013, which, under Section 468 of the Penal Code, could be jailed up to a maximum of seven years and fined, if guilty.

Earlier, lawyer Mohd Fadly Hashim urged the court to impose a light sentence because his client who earned RM1,000 to RM2,000 a month as an insurance agent had to support his family of three.

‘’The accused does not have a criminal record and this is his first offence. Since the case was investigated in 2013, he has repented and had closed the company,’’ he said.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s prosecution officer R. Kumuthambai pressed for a deterrent sentence as a lesson to the accused. — Bernama