GEORGE TOWN: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) recorded sales of RM11 million in the first half of this year through its “My Best Buy (MBB) 2.0” programme, the highest ever for the corresponding period in the past five years, said its acting director-general Zainal Abidin Yang Razali.

He said it was more than half of the amount targeted for this year, which is RM16 million, and expressed confidence that the total sales for this year would exceed the target.

“Through this MBB, Fama helps Malaysians to save RM1.5 million on the cost of purchasing their daily essentials. Our focus is to help the government to reduce the cost of living of the people, especially in urban areas,“ he said in his speech at the launch of the MBB programme by the Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin here today.

He said efforts were being made by Fama to improve the programme so that all Malaysians could benefit from it.

Residents who want the programme to be held in their surrounding areas could apply directly to Fama, he added.

Meanwhile, Sim said Fama was targeting one million visitors to its MBB programme this year, which involved an additional 160 new locations.

He said MBB recorded accumulative sales of RM58.8 million from 2014 until July this year, which was held at 88 locations nationwide and involved 2,746 entrepreneurs.

“For Penang, the accumulated sales figure from 2016 to July 2019 is RM1.9 million, involving 974 entrepreneurs at 128 locations.

“In Penang there are not many farmers like in other states, but we have good entrepreneurs who can create good products,” he added. — Bernama