PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) today distributed five tonnes of vegetables and fruits to 10 Central Kitchen locations under the Social Welfare Department.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the food supply contribution would benefit 1,357 individuals.

“This is one of Fama’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Each Central Kitchen location will receive 500 kilogrammes of vegetable and fruit supply,” he told reporters after handing over the contribution here today.

Among the Central Kitchen locations involved are Asrama Sentosa, Rumah Kanak-kanak Tengku Budriah, Sekolah Tunas Bakti Sungai Besi (Kanak-kanak) and Taman Sinar Harapan Tengku Ampuan Najihah.

Kiandee said FAMA had also worked with the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore to provide contributions in the form of dry food products produced by small and medium enterprises to 150 Malaysians stranded in the republic during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He said Fama had carried out 43 CSR initiatives nationwide throughout the MCO period in which contributions were distributed to welfare homes, associations as well as frontliners.

Meanwhile, Kiandee said 53 Fama outlets nationwide recorded RM65.49 million in sales from April 1 until yesterday (May 19). - Bernama