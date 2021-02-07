FAMA gives basic necessities to flood victims in Pahang

SHAH ALAM: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has contributed basic necessities and clothes worth RM30,000 to flood victims in Pahang.

Its director-general, Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the items were bought with the money contributed by traders and visitors at 44 pasar tani (farmers’ markets) across Selangor since Jan 10.

“The items to be handed over to 138 household heads in Kampung Paya Kechik, Batu 4 Jalan Mertakab, Temerloh, Pahang, hopefully could lighten the burden of the recipients,” he said at the flagging-off of the aid convoy at the Shah Alam Stadium Pasar Tani, here, today.

Also present was Selangor FAMA director, Abdul Rashid Bahri and Selangor Pasar Tani chairman, Zul Ahmad.

Zainal Abidin said the contribution for the flood disaster aid mission was a project by the Selangor State Pasar Tani Committee to show concern for the plight of the flood victims and bring cheer to them as some of them have also lost their source of income.

He added that the mission had received permission from the Pahang state government through the Temerloh District Flood Operations Committee for the purpose of sending the aid. -Bernama