FAMA opens three Ramadan bazaars in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has opened three Ramadan bazaars in Sabah to give the public the opportunity to buy various iftar (breaking of fast) food at reasonable prices.

Deputy Minister Chan Foong Hin (pix) said the bazaars are located at Asia City, Taman Putera Jaya Telipok and Universiti Malaysia Sabah Islamic Centre which have a total of 131 traders.

“I hope people in the area will be able to spend time visiting the FAMA Ramadan bazaars because the prices are reasonable, they are very clean and the authorities often monitor these places.

“This year, FAMA is targeting RM800,000 in sales at the Asia City bazaar and I expect the target to be achieved following the very encouraging response with the participation of 95 entrepreneurs,“ he told reporters after visiting the Asia City FAMA Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Following the launch of the national-level Jualan Ramadan Madani at the Putrajaya Farmers’ Market on March 17, Chan said Sabah FAMA also launched such sales at three locations, namely Asia City Farmers’ Market, Keningau Farmers’ Market and Putrajaya Farmers’ Market, Telipok.

“Jualan Madani Ramadan is being held at 103 locations across the country involving 5,124 entrepreneurs,“ he added. - Bernama