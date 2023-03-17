FAMA organises Madani Ramadan sales in 103 Pasar Tani nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Madani Ramadan Sales Programme at 103 farmers market (pasar tani) nationwide under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) was launched today, offering visitors to purchase essential items such as vegetables, fruits, and fish lower than market price.

FAMA acting director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said visitors will be able to purchase the items they need at a discount of five to ten per cent from today until the day before Ramadan.

“FAMA aims to hit a sales target of RM13.5 million through this programme,” he told reporters after launching the programme at Putrajaya Pasar Tani in Precinct 2 today.

“The Madani-Ramadan sales does not involve additional government allocation for the traders involved in the sale, rather it is about the spirit of voluntarism and kindness to the needy,“ he said.

Among the attractions of the sale is the Madani Combo, which will be sold during ‘happy hour.’ This is a package put together by the trader with a combination of potatoes and onions, three mackerel and fruits, priced from RM5.

Regarding food supplies before Ramadan, Abdul Rashid said there were no supply disruptions except for some areas in Johor that are affected by floods.

“We have asked traders, and they have told us that there is no supply disruption. Production is expected to improve with the current sunny weather,” he added.

In addition, he said FAMA also collaborates with Selayang Wholesale Market traders and importers to balance the supply of food in the country if necessary, including green chilies from Thailand depending on demand from Malaysia.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama found several stalls offering Madani combo sales, especially for three types of vegetable combo namely a bunch of water spinach (kangkung), cabbage, and tempe (fermented soyabean). - Bernama