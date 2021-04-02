Fama plans to export harumanis mangoes to Europe

ARAU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) is planning to export harumanis mangoes to European countries in the next three to four years.

Its chairman Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh said the export target is to European countries as they do not have mangoes.

“The potential of harumanis can be developed further as the demand in the country alone exceeds the total production and the exclusivity of the fruit itself.

“We need to move towards modernisation and look globally so that harumanis will be known and can be enjoyed everywhere in the world similar to other fruit such as apples,” he said.

He said this to reporters when met at the Perlis harumanis campaign programme at Kampung Simpang Genti here, recently.

Mohd Fasiah said harumanis showed more potential compared with paddy and the rice industry, and in the future, farmers could switch to harumanis for export.

He also planned to emulate the success of a special body in Fama which exports Pahang and Perak frozen durians at much higher prices to China and Europe. -Bernama