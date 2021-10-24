FAMA records RM122 mln sales via outlets in less than two months

JOHOR BAHRU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) recorded sales of RM122 million through outlets under its supervision from Sept 1 to Oct 18, 2021.

FAMA director-general Datuk Zainal Bidin Yang Razali said the network of 368 outlets nationwide has provided benefits to more than 12,131 entrepreneurs and also 2.26 million customers who buy their agrofood products at these outlets.

He said the opening of a chain of outlets adopting standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council was a positive indicator as the sales and profit achieved had surpassed the initial target set by FAMA.

The reopening of all FAMA outlets included 35 ‘pasar tani kekal’, 266 farmers markets, 19 fresh fruit stalls, five Agrobazaaar outlets at R&R areas, as well as five pasar tamu (weekly market).

“Initially, we target to open 241 outlets, however, up to Oct 18, we have opened 368 outlets. In terms of the number of entrepreneurs, we are targeting 6,000 entrepreneurs...that’s the target until December, we have offered opportunities but as of last Monday, more than 12,000 entrepreneurs have carried out the business.

“As for sales value, we are aiming for RM200 million until December 31 via these outlets but we have achieved RM122 million as of last Monday, hence, we feel by year-end, we are able to achieve more than what we target,“ he told a media conference here on Saturday.

Earlier, a video conference between Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore was held at Johor FAMA.

Besides that, Ronald also presented a contribution of 2.5 tonnes of agrofood products via MAFI Prihatin programme to six community welfare homes around Johor Bahru which benefitted 350 recipients.

The contribution was also distributed to 200 Malaysian citizens stranded in Singapore.

Through the MAFI Prihatin programme via FAMA for June to Oct 18 period, a total of 90 tonnes of food worth RM330,000 had been distributed to 40,000 recipients at 209 locations nationwide.

In Johor, the implementation of MAFI Prihatin via FAMA worth RM35,000 has provided benefits to 3,480 individuals at 14 locations in the state.-Bernama