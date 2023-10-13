Fama targets to distribute 2,000 tonnes of local white rice every month

TELUK INTAN: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) targets to distribute 2,000 tonnes of local white rice (BPT) nationwide every month.

Its chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said BPT distribution is carried out at 35 Fama operational centres, in addition to 416 Fama-guided entrepreneur outlets and through the Agro MADANI Sales programme in 102 locations, as well as 726 selected sundry shops.

“To date, a total of 1,321.6 tonnes, or 132,160 10-kilogramme bags of BPT worth RM3.37 million, have been distributed nationwide.

“We managed to distribute almost 90 per cent of BPT across the country and it is subject to the available stock, and so far we do not have issues with the suppliers,“ he said after officiating the Go Cashless programme at Mat Frozen Agrobazaar Rakyat in Kampung Padang Tembak here, today.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said during a briefing in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday that Fama and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) have been directed to increase the distribution of BPT to urban and rural areas.

He added that since BPT sales margin is only 50 sen per 10kg pack at the retail level, the government has agreed to cover the transportation costs for Fama and LPP in distributing BPT.

In another development, Aminuddin said a total of 131 series of the first phase of the digital cashless payment campaign have been implemented nationwide, involving 3,692 Fama entrepreneurs from September 2022 to July this year.

The second phase, which started in September, involved 14 Agrobazaar Rakyat outlets nationwide and four permanent Farmers’ Markets (PTK) in Johor and Kedah, engaging 220 entrepreneurs.

“Fama aims to implement the campaign across 515 Agrobazaar Rakyat outlets and 28 PTK nationwide by the end of the year.

“Participating entrepreneurs will be provided with various promotional materials to attract visitors to use e-payment methods such as banners and signboards,“ Amniuddin added. - Bernama