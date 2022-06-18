FAMA to build three more permanent farmers’ markets this year

KUALA KANGSAR: Three permanent farmers’ markets (PTKs) will be built this year in Putrajaya, Cameron Highlands and Kuala Lipis, Pahang this year involving a cost of about RM12 million.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said construction is expected to begin in August through an allocation received from the Federal Government in collaboration with the State Government.

“Before we begin the construction of a PTK, an in-depth study will be carried out to ensure that the project has potential and will definitely benefit residents in the vicinity.

“The programme will continue until the end of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) through the allocation already given,” he said after visiting the Kuala Kangsar PTK Project and FAMA Manong Agrofood Marketing Centre today.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Industry Minister (MAFI) Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister (Special Functions) and Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid and the Perak Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria.

According to Zainal Abidin, presently there are 40 PTKs, five are under construction including the Kuala Kangsar PTK which is expected to be fully operational by January 2023.

According to him, this year FAMA is targetting sales amounting to about RM200 million from PTKs nationwide, adding that as of May, the total collection obtained was RM85 million involving 2,000 traders. - Bernama