KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), with the cooperation of the Islamic Development Department (Jakim), is setting up its own halal unit to facilitate entrepreneurs in obtaining halal certificate to market their products.

Fama chairman Ishak Ismail (pix) said the matter had been discussed with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Islamic religious affairs Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Jakim.

Another meeting will be held in three months to prepare Fama officers for the purpose so that the unit could be launched within the period, he told reporters after an Aidilfitri celebration hosted by Fama here today.

Ishak said the move would benefit 50,000 Fama entrepreneurs and would ensure they deliver only fresh, quality and halal products to consumers.

Fama had introduced the Go Pasar Tani and Agrobazaar Online to help its entrepreneurs to market their products online, he said, adding that the agency would introduce another application, known as “Tani Ekspress” to help young entrepreneurs to market their products. — Bernama