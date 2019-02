GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) has given the 19 families that have agreed to vacate their residences at the Abdul Kader Wakaf (Endowment) Land on Jalan Mengkuang, Butterworth, until Feb 24 to do so.

MAINPP president Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim today said the date was fixed by the court on Feb 14, and hoped the residents would follow the directive issued to allow a development project on the land to commence.

“MAINPP has found that some of the residents have already moved, while some are still in the midst of doing so.

“We hope to start developing the land after the said period as planned,“ he told reporters here after the signing of two agreements, namely for the construction of the Penang Islamic Hospital (HIPP) with the Penang Islamic Foundation (YIPP) and another between the Penang Zakat Board and Khalaz Inspired Sdn Bhd to help the poor start businesses online.

The planned development project on the Abdul Kader Wakaf Land involves the construction of a 22-storey flat building with 470 medium-cost flats that will also be offered to the families which were asked to relocate.

Meanwhile, Abdul Malik said the HIPP, which will be the first syariah compliant hospital in the country’s northern region, will be set to begin operations in 2022.

He said the hospital, based on the wakaf and zakat (tithe) concept, was aimed at providing healthcare facilities to the poor and needy.

“The 14-storey hospital will be equipped with 200 beds, including 20 of which are reserved for the asnaf (recipient) target group,“ he added. — Bernama