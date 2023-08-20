Families of seven Elmina aircraft crash victims qualify for Perkeso benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: The families of the seven victims of the aircraft crash at Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam qualify to receive Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) benefits, Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar said.

He added that he had instructed Perkeso to take proactive measures by checking the qualifying status of the 10 victims involved in the crash under the provision of Perkeso coverage immediately after receiving news of the tragedy.

Based on the checks, the families of six victims qualify under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), while another qualified under two provisions, Act 4 and the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017.

“Under the schemes provided through the Acts, the beneficiaries qualify to receive death benefits of up to RM2,000 and Survivors’ Pension payments,” he said in a statement tonight.

Perkeso has also made death benefit payments to the families of three victims who provided initial information while the payments to the families of the remaining four victims are pending.

Therefore, he urged Perkeso staff in offices in the localities of the families to be prepared to provide the necessary aid. -BERNAMA