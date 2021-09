YAN: The families of six victims who died in the Gunung Jerai water surge tragedy on August 18 have been given counselling, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

Rina said officers from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) have also counselled the others involved in the incident when they visited their homes here and at Merbok in Kuala Muda.

“JKM together with the Malaysian Board of Counsellors have provided them counselling because this is the first time they have gone through such a tragic incident and we want to help them to regain their emotional stability.

“Even until today, during unpredictable weather or when the sky grows dark they tend to get nervous and anxious ... recently there was another incident and hopefully there will be no more after this.”

She said this to reporters after handing over aid and participating in a gotong royong to clean the homes of victims at Jalan Masjid Yan, here today.

Also present was State Women, Family and Community and Welfare Committee chairman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad.

Rina said the ministry was also coordinating immediate assistance of RM300 to be distributed to 1,389 heads of households here and in Kuala Muda who have been affected by the disaster.

JKM will be monitoring all victims to ensure that no one is left out in receiving the support and assistance.

“Today, together with the National Prihatin Squad and JKM volunteers, we have helped to clean up the affected houses and presented immediate assistance to three families who were severely affected to help ease their burden and cope with the trauma,“ she said.- Bernama