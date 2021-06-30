Families of youths fatally shot by police at Glenmarie in 2010 get over RM1.5 mln

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here has awarded over RM1.5 million in damages to the families of three youths who were shot dead by police 11 years ago.

Judge Datuk Khadijah Idris made the ruling yesterday after allowing the appeal by the families who were representing the youths in the suit, namely, Muhammad Shamil Shapiei, Mohd Hairul Nizam Tuah and Muhamad Hanafi Omar.

Counsel Zaid Malek, representing the families of the youths, told reporters via WhatsApp today that Justice Khadijah allowed the appeal by the youths’ families to set aside the decision by the registrar of the High Court, which awarded RM207,000 to the families.

“The families who were dissatisfied with the amount had appealed to the Shah Alam High Court for the damages to be reassessed and which resulted in the total sum of RM1,519,200 awarded yesterday,” he said.

On Aug 11, 2015, Shah Alam High Court judge Rozana Ali Yusoff dismissed the suit and ordered the plaintiffs to pay costs of RM20,000 to the defendants.

However, on Sept 1, 2016, the Court of Appeal in allowing the appeal by the families held that the police were liable for the shooting deaths of three youths and ordered the case to be remitted to the Shah Alam High Court for assessment of damages before a registrar.

Zaid also hoped that the Attorney-General’s Chambers would not appeal against the decision so that the matter could finally be put to rest.

“We also call upon the government and police to take immediate disciplinary and criminal action against the police officers responsible for the illegal execution,” the lawyer said.

He said of the total RM1,519,200 awarded, each family would receive over RM500,000 for general damages, estate claims, public misfeasance, aggravated damages and exemplary damages, and another RM11,200 in dependency claims for Mohd Hairul Nizam’s family and RM8,000 for Muhamad Hanafi’s family.

“After almost 11 years, the families of the victims of the Glenmarie shooting finally receive a modicum of justice for the immense trauma and loss that they had to endure due to the actions of the police,” he said.

The lawsuit for assault, battery and negligence was filed in November 2013 against the police and the government by the families of Muhammad Shamil Shapiei, 15, Mohd Hairul Nizam Tuah, 20, and Muhamad Hanafi Omar, 22, who were reportedly shot by policemen on duty at Glenmarie, Shah Alam, about 4am on Nov 13, 2010.

The families of the plaintiffs also named the Shah Alam district police chief, Selangor police chief, Inspector-General of Police, the government of Malaysia and the police officers yet to be identified as the defendants.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiffs, among others, alleged that the three youths died as a result of the policemen’s actions and without justification. — Bernama