Family appeals for help after house razed on Hari Raya

KUALA KANGSAR: The fire victim who suffered burns when the house he was living in with his mother caught fire on the late afternoon on the first day of Hari Raya in Kampung Sayong Tengah here has appealed for help to repair their home.

In the 6.30pm incident, the two-storey village house over 60 years old dwelled by student Muhammad Azhar Tahar Suhaimi, 23, with his mother Halimah Bistaman, 66, was razed by fire in the blink of an eye.

Recounting the incident, Muhammad Azhar, who suffered burns to his right hand, shoulder and head due to the fire, said he and his mother immediately rushed out to save themselves after seeing smoke from the roof and only managed to save his wallet and car keys.

“I am still studying in semester two at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Puncak Alam majoring in Bachelor of Landscape Architecture while my mother is no longer working.

“I hope that there will be housing assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) or any other entity as I am still studying and living alone with my mother,“ he said when met by Bernama here today.

The only child said he is unable to attend lectures online on Monday as his laptop was damaged and his mobile phone was burnt in the fire.

“I don’t know what to do for the class on Monday. Maybe I might borrow my friend’s mobile phone to join the online class.

“All the drawings and the results of the final year project for the previous diploma were also destroyed. I lost about RM500 because a pen for architecture alone costs about RM6,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Halimah, who is a former factory worker and receives monthly assistance from Baitulmal, said she only made simple preparations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri following the Movement Control Order which prohibited visiting activities.

“I feel sad to not being able to save important items and even sadder as the incident happened on Hari Raya but I am thankful because many neighbours have contributed food and small amounts of donation.

“However, I am still grateful because we are both safe even though for now we have to stay at a relative’s house who lives nearby,“ she said. — Bernama