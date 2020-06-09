Family asked for second post-mortem because of hole on Nazrin’s head: Sister

SHAH ALAM: The older sister of the late Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan (pix) told the High Court here today that she and two of her siblings requested for a second post-mortem because their suspicion was aroused by a one-inch hole on their youngest brother’s head.

Che Elainee Che Hassan, 63, the 21st prosecution witness in the trial of Nazrin’s murder, said she and her siblings were also doubtful of the first post-mortem findings that his death was caused by injuries attributable to an explosion.

“On the day of the incident, I went to the mortuary at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital to see my brother’s body, (Nazrin) and I saw a hole with a one-inch diameter on the left side of his head. This made me and my siblings suspicious.

“The hole was round and it is not possible to be due to a blast injury as reported in the post-mortem findings,” she said when reading out her witness statement before Judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Che Elainee added that she was also present during the exhumation of Nazrin’s body in October 2018 after the case was reclassified as a murder.

Meanwhile, the court has set July 13 and 14 for the defence team to bring a fire expert from Australia to assist in cross-examining the 20th prosecution witness, Edwin Galan Teruki.

Galan, who is also the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department fire safety director, was an expert witness of the prosecution at the hearing on May 15.

Ab Karim said the court would not postpone the trial if the foreign expert, John Charles Plimsoll Horswell, is not present on the set dates.

On March 12, Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, were charged, along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The hearing continues on Friday. - Bernama