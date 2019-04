IPOH: The family of Gopeng Ultra Trail (GUT) 2019 participant Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, who has been missing for the past 23 days, has asked volunteers to stop looking for the runner.

Ashraf’s elder brother, Mohammad Azlan, who is representing the family, lodged a report at the Gopeng Police Station yesterday regarding the matter.

In the police report, which went viral on social media, Azlan requested members of the public and volunteers wishing to carry out search and rescue missions for his brother to stop coming to and entering the village area where the runner disappeared.

“I have discussed the matter with the Kampung Pintu Padang village chief and I had to lodge a police report. I also ask that everyone stop speculating or spreading fake news about my brother’s disappearance,“ he said.

Kampar District Police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim, when contacted, confirmed receiving a police report and that the content had gone viral, adding that he would make an announcement soon.

Ashraf, or more popularly known as Acap, and who hails from Muar, Johor, was with 485 other male and female runners at the start of the GUT 2019 race from Gua Tempurung near Gopeng for the 25km category on March 23. However, Ashraf never made it back to the finishing line. — Bernama